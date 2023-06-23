Photo: BGNES
The list was presented by Kiril Petkov
"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) has invited GERB-SDS to talks, insisting that tomorrow the leader of GERB - Boyko Borissov, and the leaders of the coalition, sign a Mechanism for guaranteeing the reform program of the cabinet. That was announced Friday by the co-chair of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov after a meeting of the parliamentary group.
In his words, PP-DB decided to confirm the declaration of the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet, placing seven guarantees in order to continue their joint governance with GERB:
1. General board for appointment of the regulators;
2. Compliance with the already approved general legislative program;
3. Road map for judicial and constitutional reform;
4. Reform in the secret services;
5. Agreed law on the anti-corruption commission;
6. Revision of the electoral code;
7. General position on the legality of the referendum initiatied by Vazrazhdane party.
If these guarantees are not met, PP-DB will demand the resignation of the cabinet. "Bulgaria needs a reformist government, but this cannot be done at the cost of captured regulators. Bulgarians need peace, but also real reform, not an imitation of such", commented Petkov.
Earlier today, PP-DB deputies boycotted the plenary session with the accusation that GERB is preparing to replace the regulators with a hidden majority, which includes MRF and Vazrazhdane party.