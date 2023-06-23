"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) has invited GERB-SDS to talks, insisting that tomorrow the leader of GERB - Boyko Borissov, and the leaders of the coalition, sign a Mechanism for guaranteeing the reform program of the cabinet. That was announced Friday by the co-chair of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov after a meeting of the parliamentary group.

In his words, PP-DB decided to confirm the declaration of the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet, placing seven guarantees in order to continue their joint governance with GERB:

1. General board for appointment of the regulators;

2. Compliance with the already approved general legislative program;

3. Road map for judicial and constitutional reform;

4. Reform in the secret services;

5. Agreed law on the anti-corruption commission;

6. Revision of the electoral code;

7. General position on the legality of the referendum initiatied by Vazrazhdane party.

If these guarantees are not met, PP-DB will demand the resignation of the cabinet. "Bulgaria needs a reformist government, but this cannot be done at the cost of captured regulators. Bulgarians need peace, but also real reform, not an imitation of such", commented Petkov.

Earlier today, PP-DB deputies boycotted the plenary session with the accusation that GERB is preparing to replace the regulators with a hidden majority, which includes MRF and Vazrazhdane party.