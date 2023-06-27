The leaders of GERB-UDF and Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) will meet every Tuesday and the meeting will be attended by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. That was decided during a leaders' meeting Tuesday and was made public by CC co-leader Kiril Petkov after the end of the talks.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel were there as well.

Petkov said: "What we discussed today is that communication should become more regular. The Tuesday meetings will be about what issues will be on Parliament's agenda and other important issues of the day."

He believes that such "regular communication will minimize the risk for losing control of the situation".

He would not answer whether a coalition agreement or another document will be signed with GERB-UDF.

GERB-UDF and CC-DB put together a government but don't have a coalition or any other agreement, and have found that to be causing tensions between the two groups in Parliament.

In contrast to these tensions, both Denkov (Continue the Change) and Gabriel (GERB) claim to be working perfectly as a team in the government.

GERB-UDF insist that the two groups need to sign a coalition agreement and CC-DB say that they only need to agree on "a reform government mechanism".

