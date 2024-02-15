Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel is on a working visit in Paris, where on Thursday she delivered a lecture at the prestigious National Institute of Public Service, where she was elected patron of Class 2024, said her ministry. Over the years patrons have been key figures in European politics, including Simon Weil, Jacques Delors, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Jean-Claude Juncker, Herman Van Rompuy, Michel Barnier and others.

"I am honoured to be the patron of the Class of 2024 of the Advanced European Studies Programme at the prestigious National Institute of Public Service. It is a recognition but also a responsibility to champion causes such as Europe of Values, Europe of the Future and Europe - Home of Talents. My election as patron gives me the energy to keep working for causes that build a strong and inclusive Europe," said Gabriel.

The French National Institute of Public Service (INSP) is an academic institution for the initial and continuing training of French senior managers and civil servants. The training courses enable civil servants from all over the world to develop their skills in public administration and to study current public policy issues with students from all over the world. The Class of 2024, of which Gabriel is the patron, includes 46 students from 9 nationalities.

Gabriel underscored that in order to respond to global challenges and to protect its core interests in a polarized and fragmented world, the European Union must be united. "European integration is one of the most important means to tackle the current geopolitical and security challenges."

In her speech she also presented the challenges and ambitions of Bulgarian foreign policy in the dynamically changing European and global context. The Deputy Prime Minister outlined Bulgaria's efforts to establish itself as a key factor for security and stability in Southeastern Europe, the country's policy in support of the Western Balkans and the need to put the security of the Black Sea region high on the EU and NATO agenda. The Deputy

Prime Minister shared highlights of the work on Bulgaria's first foreign policy strategy, underlined the country's aspiration to become a regional innovation hub and the steps to implement the Brand Bulgaria initiative. The discussion also focused on the fight against misinformation, energy security and the debate on the future of Europe.