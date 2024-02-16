Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel will meet with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich on Friday, the government press service reported. The meeting will take place during the Munich Security Conference, which will run until February 18.

The MSC will take place for the 60th consecutive year in 2024. This forum brings together world political leaders to debate the most pressing international security issues.

Defence Minister Todor Tagarev will also participate in the conference. Bulgaria is among the NATO members that achieve the defence spending target of 2% of GDP in 2024, he told reporters in Brussels before leaving for Munich.