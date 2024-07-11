The parliamentary group of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has excluded 17 of its MPs. One of them is the co-chairman Dzhevdet Chakarov. The decision was read in the plenary hall by the Deputy Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly, Rositsa Kirova, at the sitting on Thursday.

All of those expelled participated in the meeting with the honorary chairman of the party, Ahmed Dogan, held in the Rosenets residence during the weekend.

Today two more MPs from the group of DPS submitted leave applications.

Kirova recalled that this way the configuration of the parliament changes and DPS with 25 MPs is not the second parliamentary group in terms of numbers. So, the second mandate to form a government should go to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB). The coalition has 39 MPs.