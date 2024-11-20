Following the successful launch of Nova Docu, United Media's dedicated platform for the finest documentary content, a new opportunity arises for creators across the region. Nova Docu is announcing an open call for submissions of documentary films or series, welcoming both completed works and original scripts.

This call is open to authors and independent producers from Bulgaria, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Montenegro, with the goal of showcasing stories that inspire, educate, and explore socially relevant topics.

Submissions should address diverse themes, including personal stories, biographies of exceptional individuals, coverage of crime, history, stories of minorities and marginalized groups, pop culture and sports themes, exploration of customs, mysteries, legends, and more.

More details about the competition requirements, eligibility, and application process can be found on the website unitedmedia.net.

“United Media remains committed to fostering creativity and innovation in the regional production landscape. Following the success of our previous calls for non-fiction formats and the 'Make the Scene' ibternational workshop, we are thrilled to announce a new opportunity for documentary creators. With this call for submissions, we aim to discover and support exceptional documentary projects that shed light on important social issues. We believe that great storytelling has the power to connect, educate, and transform, and we are excited to collaborate with talented authors and producers to bring these stories to life”, stated Programming Director of United Media George Makris.

Nova Docu is the first regional platform where viewers can watch the best domestic, regional, and international documentary films. Users in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Bulgaria already have access to an exceptional catalogue of top documentary content on the EON platform starting this fall.

Some of the exciting titles that will be included in the catalogue are: “Otroci s Petrička”, “Waiting for Handke”, “Battery Man”, “Toni Kukoč: The Magical Seven”, “Heavenly Theme”, “In praise of nothing”, “Totally Personal”, “Facing the Day,” “Atakama desert” and “Ivan’s game”. In addition to local productions, EON users will also have access to some of the world’s best documentary achievements, such as the multi-award-winning “20 Days in Mariupol”, as well as a documentary about the extraordinary life of Lionel Messi. Also, a documentary about XY Chelsea – a look at the life and career of Chelsea Manning, a trans woman soldier in the United States Army.

About the call:

Nova Docu is announcing a call for submissions of documentary film or documentary series scripts and completed or partially completed documentary films and documentary series originally produced in Bulgarian, Serbian, Croatian, Montenegrin and Bosnian language for production and/or broadcasting on Nova Docu platform. Authors or independent producers can apply.

Projects can be submitted in one or more of the following categories:

documentary film with a duration of 60 minutes, 90 minutes or

documentary series with a minimum of 4 episodes, each with a minimum duration of 45 minutes

Submissions must include: a short biography of the author, personal motivation, logline (up to 3 sentences), synopsis (up to 350 words)

treatment (up to 800 words), synopsis of the pilot episode (up to 800 words, if submitting a documentary series), bible document: project stage, character descriptions, atmosphere, inspiration, references or models, locations, necessary archives, materials filmed so far (if any), and any additional material such as videos, photos, etc., that help to visualize the project. Also, information about the independent producer: extract from the court register, website information (if available), portfolio information (if submitted by an independent producer)

Creators can submit their projects by February 20, 2025, via email:

Bulgaria: konkursbg@novadocu.com.

Croatia & Bosnia and Herzegovina: natjecaj2024@novadocu.com

Serbia & Montenegro: konkurs2024@novadocu.com

From the submitted works, Nova Docu will, at its discretion, select the best and offer the authors the possibility of purchasing the material/work and further collaboration, which will be regulated by contract.

