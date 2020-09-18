154 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 5,856 PCR tests performed. 150 patients have recovered from the virus and 10 people have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Chief Health Inspector: Schools will not be closed and checkpoints will not be built

740 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 37 of whom in intensive care units. The number of people in ICUs is lower as compared to previous days. Most new cases have been reported in Sofia-47, in Blagoevgrad-29 and in Stara Zagora-10.

