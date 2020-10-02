The newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 263 after 4,843 PCR tests performed in the past 24 hours, the Single Information Portal shows.

The most cases of infection were found in Sofia - 54, in Varna - 32, Blagoevgrad - 24, and in Plovdiv - 22.

Out of a total of 21,096 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,477 are still active.

857 patients remain hospitalized as 47 are in intensive care wards.

In the past 24 hours, 153 patients recovered. With them, the total number of recovered has reached 14,787. In the past day, 7 people with COVID-19 passed away and the death toll from the disease so far reached 832.