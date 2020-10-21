Bulgaria has registered a record high number of 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours, when 11,505 PCR tests were performed. The results of 11.6% of the tests are positive.

Wearing masks outdoors is mandatory from October 22

The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 523, Plovdiv - 135, and Burgas - 78. This is shown by the data of the National Coronavirus Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 11 people died and 261 were cured of the virus.

There are currently 1,633 patients with coronavirus in hospital, 93 of whom are in intensive care units. The active cases are 13,430.

President Rumen Radev's test for coronavirus returns negative

As of October 22, a mandatory wearing of masks outdoors with increased control will be introduced.

The quarantine of the contact persons is reduced to 10 days