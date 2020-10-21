A curfew for minor citizens has been introduced In the municipality of Gotse Delchev located in southern Bulgaria near the border with Greece. They will not be allowed to go out without good reason from 9:00 pm to 6:30 am.

Record high number of COVID-19 cases reported

The measure is valid for 14 days. Minors will only be able to go to a pharmacy, grocery store or their GP.

President Rumen Radev's test for coronavirus returns negative

The reasons for the decision are the mass non-compliance with safety measures against the coronavirus and the large number of infected people in Blagoevgrad district.