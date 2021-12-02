Gazprom increased its gas exports to Bulgaria by 43.8%. The company's deliveries to foreign countries have increased to 171.5 billion cubic meters, 6.6% more than those for the same period in 2020.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe the volume of active gas in European underground storage facilities as of November 29 is 23.4% (20.8 billion cubic meters) less than that last year. More than 18% of the amount pumped during the summer has already been withdrawn.

Gazprom continues to fill five European underground storage facilities with its gas.