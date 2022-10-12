The Bulgarian cultural club King Boris III in Ohrid was attacked Wednesday noon, which resulted in club's sign getting broken. The club management has filed a report with the police, which is investigating the matter.

"We were talking in the club with representatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operatoin in Europe [OSCE], when some guy holding something in his hands, we couldn't see what, started screaming 'Fascists'," chairperson of the King Boris III Civil Society Association Tome Blazevski told BTA. When the guests from OSCE left, the perpetrator started throwing objects at the building, which shattered the club's sign.

According to media reports, lawyer Tony Menkinoski has submitted an application to the Constitutional Court in Skopje asking it to rule on the constitutionality of the platform and articles of association of the King Boris III association in Ohrid.

The club was founded on October 7 amidst protest in front of the building, which saw eggs and other objects thrown at the club's windows.