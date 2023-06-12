All regional governors in Bulgaria have resigned. The resignation letters have already been sent to the Council of Ministers

"This action is unprecedented and puts to trial the executive's performance of its legal duties. The regional governors have the responsibility to coordinate the regional development on behalf of the government, to control the work of the territorial structures of the central government, to monitor the legality in the activities of the local government," the statement of the institution reads.

Each resignation letter will be considered in due time. Until then those who want to leave their posts are obliged to perform their duties, the press service said.