There is no immediate danger to the territory or citizens of Bulgaria, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said after last night's extraordinary meeting with the participation of ministers and heads of security services on the occasion of the events in the Russian Federation.

He added that preparations have been made for the possible evacuation of Bulgarian citizens and diplomatic officials from Russia.

So far, however, there have been no applications from those wishing to leave the country, announced Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel.

According to her, the Bulgarian Foreign ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Russia and is in continuous contact with our partners from the EU and NATO, as well as with the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow. "The intelligence services of our partners submit and exchange information," confirmed the prime minister.