Bulgarian President Rumen Radev met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday. Radev, who attended the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, said on Facebook that Security Council reform is imperative if the world is not to remain hostage to an exacerbated global political confrontation.

Radev also said: "Bulgaria supports the position of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the Security Council to be reformed as soon as possible so that it can return to its primary task of conflict prevention and resolution."