During a working meeting in Washington DC, Minister of Innovation and Growth Milena Stoycheva acquainted companies, members of the American-Central European Business Association (ACEBA) with the government’s efforts for improving the investment climate in Bulgaria.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the companies Skydio, Мerck, Meteomatics, Lockheed Martin, Smartmatic etc. ACEBA CEO Eric Stewart, who led a delegation of US companies in Sofia, stated that American companies have an increased interest in investing in Bulgaria.

Minister Stoycheva also had meetings at the US State Department of Commerce and elsewhere. During her visit she also discussed Bulgaria’s involvement in NASA’s Artemis programme. Minister Stoycheva laid emphasis on Bulgaria’s involvement in Chips Joint Undertaking, financed under the European Chips Act.