The average gross monthly salary for September was BGN 2,072, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported. In July it was BGN 1,973, and in August - BGN 1,957.

The largest increase was registered in the Government sector (by 13.4%), in Education (by 12.2) and in Agriculture, forestry and fisheries (by 7.5%).

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, the average monthly salary increased by 14.7%.

The highest average monthly remuneration of employed persons for the period was registered in Creation and distribution of information and creative products; telecommunications (BGN 4,670); Production and distribution of electric and thermal energy and gaseous fuels (BGN 3,055) and Financial and insurance activities (BGN 2,894).

The lowest paid were those employed in the Hotel and restaurant industry (BGN 1,265), Water supply; sewage services, waste management and recovery (BGN 1,480) and Other activities (BGN 1,259).