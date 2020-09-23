BGN 50 million will be provided for increasing the salaries of university teachers, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Rectors on Wednesday.

The increase is connected to the amendment of the Higher Education Act from February, according to which the Council of Ministers will determine the minimum salary for the academic position of "assistant". This will affect remuneration for other academic positions as well. The bill was introduced in the National Assembly in early 2019 and is part of the government's long-term commitment to education.

Education is a major priority of the government, which is confirmed by the provided increase in funds for the remuneration of teachers in higher education. In the last two years the cabinet has significantly increased teachers' salaries and implemented important reforms in the education sector.