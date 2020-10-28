We do not rule out the possibility of setting up field hospitals. However, we must find doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants first. Currently, we are experiencing shortage of medical staff, Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov said on Wednesday for NOVA.

In his words, the new restrictions were not introduced too late and underlined that no politicians tried to influence his decisions.

Bulgaria is among the EU countries with highest COVID-19 mortality rate, which is a reason for concern, Minister Angelov said. However, this country’s Chief State Health Inspector has not proposed new measures. The current situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic is controllable, Professor Angelov said further.