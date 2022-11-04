Parliament decided here on Friday to adopt a draft investment expenditure for the acquisition of a new type of aircraft – stage 2. The decision was supported by 162 votes, 49 MPs were against and eleven abstained.

Those in favour were GERB-UDF, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Democratic Bulgaria, Bulgarian Rise and some of Continue the Change’s MPs. The Bulgarian Socialist Party and Vazrazhdane were against.

The project provides for equipping and arming one squadron of 16 F-16 Block 70 multi-role fighters and completing the process on building full capabilities for servicing and utilizing the aviation equipment, armament and ground systems, acquired within the first stage of the project for acquiring a new type of combat aircraft.