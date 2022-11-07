Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th UN Climate Change Conference. He is attending the COP27 Summit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

More than 100 world leaders will attend the Summit.

The Bulgarian President will take part in the opening ceremony on November 7 and will address the heads of State and government on November 8.

Within the framework of the forum, Radev is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings and to share in high-level discussions. His delegation includes caretaker Environment and Water Minister Rositsa Karamfilova and caretaker Energy Minister Rossen Hristov.