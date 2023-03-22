Bulgaria exports goods worth USD 1.2 billion to the USA. That shows the Transatlantic Economy 2023 study, presented on March 21 in Brussels and Washington.

The document was commissioned by the US Chamber of Commerce in the EU and the US Chamber of Commerce by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The share of Bulgaria in imports to the USA is 2.5% of total imports. The export of energy sources from the USA to Bulgaria has increased more than 30 times over the past 20 years. This is a real proof of the energy transformation and striving for energy independence from Russia, the report points out. The information was provided by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria.