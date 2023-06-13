Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) approved the proposal for the early dismissal of Ivan Geshev from the position of Prosecutor General. The decison was made with 16 votes "for" and 4 votes "against" at the plenum's sitting on Monday evening.

The proposal was made by four of the members of the Prosecutor's College, because of a statement that harms the prestige of the judiciary. The vote was held in Geshev's absence.

Now President Rumen Radev should sign a decree for the release of Geshev.