Photo: BGNES
The decision was made on Monday evening
Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) approved the proposal for the early dismissal of Ivan Geshev from the position of Prosecutor General. The decison was made with 16 votes "for" and 4 votes "against" at the plenum's sitting on Monday evening.
The proposal was made by four of the members of the Prosecutor's College, because of a statement that harms the prestige of the judiciary. The vote was held in Geshev's absence.
Now President Rumen Radev should sign a decree for the release of Geshev.