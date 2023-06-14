Bulgaria's National Assembly established Wednesday a temporary committee on the immunities of four MPs - Boyko Borisov (GERB-SDS), Daniel Aleksandrov (GERB-SDS) and Kiril Petkov (We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria) and Dimitar Avramov (Movement for Rights and Freedoms).

The Commission will examine the facts and circumstances related to the Prosecutor General's request for waiver of the immunity of the MPs. By 18 July it will have to decide whether there is sufficient evidence that the three deputies have committed crimes.

Two representatives from each parliamentary group were supposed to sit on the committee, but the BSP and There is Such a People (ITN) declined to nominate MPs.

The four-hour debate in the plenary failed to elect a chairman for the commission.

