Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has vetoed the law on amending and supplementing the Judiciary System Act, approved by the National Assembly on 2 June. The amendments provide that the director of the National Investigation Service and the investigation departments of the prosecutor’s offices are to become independent.

The president’s motives are that the amendments restore the legislative status, changed in 2009, with the aim of the efficient and transparent functioning of the pre-trial procedure in criminal cases. That way, without compelling reason, the National Assembly is now revising a commitment which Bulgaria has assumed with regard to the EU, Radev says.

Another motive cited by the president is that in adopting the provisions contested, the imperative constitutional requirement for the laws to be adopted by parliament in two votes has not been complied with.