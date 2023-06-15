Bulgaria's Parliament has finally accepted the extension of the three main budgets - of the state, of social security and of the Health Fund. The budget will be into force until July 31.

The minimum pension becomes 523.04 Leva, and the maximum amount of guaranteed claims in case of bankruptcy of the employer - 1,950 Leva.

With the extension of the budget the assistance of 300 Leva per year is also guaranteed for parents with children in the second, third and fourth grades.