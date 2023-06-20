Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel met the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. Von der Leyen congratulated Gabriel on taking office in Bulgaria's new cabinet and Gabriel briefed Von der Leyen on the government's priorities.

They also discussed Bulgaria's path to Schengen accession. Gabriel thanked the European Commission for its support.

Gabriel and Von der Leyen have also talked about the challenges Bulgaria faces in the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The commitment of Sofia to continue the work for joining the Eurozone has also been confirmed. EU unity and support for Ukraine were also discussed.

On the second day of her visit to Brussels, Gabriel will meet with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.