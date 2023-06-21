Iliana Ivanova, a member of the European Court of Auditors, is GERB's proposal for a Bulgarian European Commissioner to replace the resigned Bulgarian Commissioner and current Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel. The news was announced by GERB's leader Boyko Borissov.

Iliana Ivanova is "a very familiar face in Brussels. The European Commission will decide but I think that our candidate is better," Borissov said.

MP Daniel Laurer is the candidate of "We continue the Change". He hopes to get Gabriel's current portfolio - European Commissioner responsible for innovation, scientific research, culture, education and youth.

EC deputy chief spokesperson Dana Spinant stated the Commission had not received notification from the Bulgarian authorities of the two nominations for European Commissioner, and that EC President Ursula von der Leyen had sent a letter to the Bulgarian authorities asking for two names. Dana Spinant said she had only seen the two names on the news, and went on that the portfolio will be a matter of comment at a later stage.