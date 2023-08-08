Representatives of the government and several institutions will discuss on Tuesday measures to prevent children and students from dropping out of the education system for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year, the government press office said.

Participants will include Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, representatives of the Education, Interior, Health, Labour, Regional Development and Finance Ministries, as well as the State Agency for Child Protection, the Agency for Social Assistance, the National Association of the Municipalities in Republic of Bulgaria, and regional governors.

The measures will be presented at a press conference after the meeting.