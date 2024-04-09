The caretaker government of Dimitar Glavchev took the oath in office on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Iotova.

The caretaker ministers vowed to observe the Constitution and the laws of the country, and to be guided by the interests of the people in their actions. The anthems of Bulgaria and the EU were played in the plenary.

Following is the cabinet lineup:

Prime Minister: Dimitar Glavchev

Deputy PM and Finance: Lyudmila Petkova

Justice: Maria Pavlova

Interior: Kalin Stoyanov

Defence: Atanas Zapryanov

Foreign Affairs: Stefan Dimitrov

Regional Development and Public Works: Violeta Koritarova

Labour and Social Policy: Ivaylo Ivanov

Transport and Communications: Georgi Gvozdeikov

Health: Galya Kondeva

Education and Science: Galin Tsokov

Environment: Petar Dimitrov

Economy and Industry: Petko Nikolov

Innovation and Growth: Rossen Karadimov

Energy: Vladimir Malinov

Electronic Governance: Valentin Mundrov

Agriculture: Kiril Vatev

Culture: Nayden Todorov

Tourism: Evtim Miloshev

Youth and Sport: Georgi Glouchkov

Four ministers were part of the Nikolay Denkov cabinet: Kalin Stoyanov, Kiril Vatev, Galin Tsokov and Georgi Gvozdeikov.