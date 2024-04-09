Photo: Archive
The caretaker government of Dimitar Glavchev took the oath in office on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Iotova.
The caretaker ministers vowed to observe the Constitution and the laws of the country, and to be guided by the interests of the people in their actions. The anthems of Bulgaria and the EU were played in the plenary.
Following is the cabinet lineup:
Prime Minister: Dimitar Glavchev
Deputy PM and Finance: Lyudmila Petkova
Justice: Maria Pavlova
Interior: Kalin Stoyanov
Defence: Atanas Zapryanov
Foreign Affairs: Stefan Dimitrov
Regional Development and Public Works: Violeta Koritarova
Labour and Social Policy: Ivaylo Ivanov
Transport and Communications: Georgi Gvozdeikov
Health: Galya Kondeva
Education and Science: Galin Tsokov
Environment: Petar Dimitrov
Economy and Industry: Petko Nikolov
Innovation and Growth: Rossen Karadimov
Energy: Vladimir Malinov
Electronic Governance: Valentin Mundrov
Agriculture: Kiril Vatev
Culture: Nayden Todorov
Tourism: Evtim Miloshev
Youth and Sport: Georgi Glouchkov
Four ministers were part of the Nikolay Denkov cabinet: Kalin Stoyanov, Kiril Vatev, Galin Tsokov and Georgi Gvozdeikov.