The weather in the last week of August will be dynamic. The first half of the period will have the usual summer parameters - more sunshine before noon, high temperatures and short summer precipitation.

From the middle of the week onwards, in the last days of August and the first of September, there will be more places affected from thunderstorms. In some areas precipitation will be temporarily intense with violent thunderstorm activity and a high risk of hail. Strong northerly winds will blow in eastern Bulgaria.

After a brief feeling of coolness in late August, the heat will again set in during the first days of September. The first week of September will start with hot weather with temperatures up to 37-38 degrees and minimal chance of precipitation.

Preliminary forecasts allow for a more dynamic situation in the first 10 days of September - with the usual seasonal thunderstorms with brief intense precipitation and risk of hail. Some temperature relief of a few degrees will also be felt, but without sharp anomalies.