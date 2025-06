Bulgaria evacuates 17 people from Iran and closes its embassy in Tehran. All 12 people - part of the diplomatic mission - were taken out of the country along with their families, as well as five Bulgarians. “We are not closing the embassy, but moving it to Baku until the danger passes,” Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

He added that three other people were assisted with information on how to evacuate by their own.

Редактор: Калина Петкова