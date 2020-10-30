Despite the complicated COVID-19 situation, we are aiming at as much in-person school attendance as possible. According to the forecasts, there will be no prolonged school closures, but some schools will switch over to electronic learning.

Younger pupils will switch over to online learning more rarely. We hope that the negative trend will stop in the coming weeks, Bulgaria’s Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev said at the “Outstanding Students of Bulgaria”, online award ceremony.

Students with the highest grades in the country and non-standard thinking are among the 19 award-winners in 2020. They discussed with Minister Valchev the positive and the negative sides of electronic learning.