Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education launched a new platform allowing country’s citizens who live abroad and those from North Macedonia to apply online for Bulgarian state universities.

Because of Covid-19 this year there will be no traditional exam - a test in Bulgarian language, literature and history. A registration form, a form for logging in the system and a form with the majors are part of the new platform.

It is published on the website of the Education Ministry in the section "For Bulgarians Abroad, Campaign 2020/2021."