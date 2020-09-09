Pre-school education for 4-year-old children in Bulgaria will become mandatory by 2023, National Assembly decided on Wednesday. The amendments to the pre-school and school education act have been adopted at first reading.

The education process is to be held in school only if in the town or villages a child lives in thеre is no kindergarden.

According to the Ministry of Education compulsory pre-school education will prevent children from dropping out of the education system.