Nearly 30 per cent of hospital beds set aside for the treatment of Covid-19 patients nationwide are occupied at the moment, as are 20 per cent of such beds in intensive care, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told a regular weekly briefing of the coronavirus task force on Thursday. Noting that Bulgaria enters a serious phase of the epidemic, Angelov urged for compliance with the measures and common sense.

4054 new COVID-19 cases reported



There are enough quantities of personal protective equipment in Bulgaria. A new delivery of 1,700 vials of Remdesivir is expected on Thursday, and another one of 4,300 vials next week.



Angelov said there is no single specific drug for the treatment of the coronavirus infection. "We hope that a vaccine will be available for the Bulgarian citizens in April," he said.

Angelov said that at the moment there are no plans, or a need, to put up patients in hotels. The next step in a more complicated development will be to transform entire hospitals for the treatment of only coronavirus patients, he said.