Ambassador of Japan H.E. Hiroshi Narahira invited Bulgaria to participate at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. That happened during a meeting with Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev on Monday.

“The forthcoming expo is a good opportunity for Bulgaria and Japan to strengthen business contacts”, Yanev said and added that Sofia is to decide whether to participate at the World Expo 2025. That happened 51 years ago.