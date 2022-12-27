Police detained 58 illegal migrants on Trakia motorway on Christmas Day, the Sliven Interior Ministry Regional Directorate said Tuesday.

Fifty-eight men without documents, aged between 13 and 30, who said they were citizens of Afghanistan, were found by Nova Zagora police officers checking a truck with Romanian plates parked on Trakia motorway and driven by a Turkish citizen in the morning on Christmas Day.

The driver was taken in custody in Nova Zagora. The aliens were accommodated in the migrant centre in Lyubimets, Southern Bulgaria.