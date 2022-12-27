Russia's Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova has been summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Ministry on the first working day after the holidays, the Foreign Ministry's press office told BTA on Tuesday in connection with the case of Bulgarian investigative journalist Hristo Grozev declared wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The meeting will discuss the ban on the study of the Bulgarian language in the occupied regions of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the removal of portraits of Bulgarian historical figures, as well as the inclusion of Hristo Grozev on a federal wanted list, the Foreign Ministry said.

Grozev was declared wanted on Monday, a statement from Russia's Interior Ministry said he was wanted for violating "an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation."