Bulgaria's Council of Ministers approved the draft of a supplementary agreement between the defence ministries of Bulgaria and Ukraine amending an agreement which the two ministries signed on December 5, 2022, concerning the supply of Bulgarian armament, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine at no cost for the receiving country, the Government Information Service in Sofia reported on Thursday.

The supplementary agreement revokes Paragraph 3 of Article 1 of the December 5 agreement, thus eliminating the possibility for the list of Bulgarian military supplies to Ukraine to be revised by the Council of Ministers in Sofia at the request of the Ukrainian side, provided that the Bulgarian side finds it feasible and prudent.

The new rule is that any further military aid to Ukraine will require ratification by the Bulgarian National Assembly.

The change takes account of considerations expressed during the discussions on the bill of ratification for the December 5 agreement as regards the advisability of authorizing the Council of Ministers to alter the list in question. Kyiv has accepted the change.