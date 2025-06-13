Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov was on a visit in Austria. He met the country's Federal Chancellor Christian Stöcker. After the talks it became clear that Vienna will support Bulgaria's membership in the euro area. Zhelyazkov and Stoker gave a joint press conference.

Bulgaria and Austria are linked by friendly relations, the Austrian Chancellor said. "From the Austrian point of view, there are two clear priorities for Europe - on the one hand the fight against illegal migration and on the other - strengthening competitiveness. In the fight against illegal migration, Bulgaria is an extremely important partner for Austria and for the whole EU. I would like to thank you for securing the external border," Stoker said in his statement.

He congratulated our country for meeting all the criteria for joining the euro area. “I am convinced that Bulgaria's accession will contribute to the unity and stability of the European Union,” the Austrian federal chancellor stressed.

Редактор: Калина Петкова