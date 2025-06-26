Photo: PM's press
-
Премиерът се срещна с председателя на Европейския съвет в Брюксел
-
Политическите реакции на трусовете в ПП (ОБЗОР)
-
Оставка на Кирил Петков и скандали в ПП: Какви ще бъдат последствията за демократичното пространство
-
Среща на върха на ЕС: Обсъждат войната в Украйна, сигурността и икономическата устойчивост
-
Неочакван обрат: Кой ще управлява Ню Йорк
-
„Победа за всички“: Тръмп не иска Иран да възстанови ядрената си програма след края на конфликта с Израел
-
Румяна Коларова: Оставката на Кирил Петков блокира търсенето на реална отговорност
They discussed in detail the enlargement of the Western Balkans and the accession of the RSM to the EU
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who is visiting Brussels, met European Council President António Costa. They discussed in detail the enlargement of the Western Balkans with an emphasis on the accession of the Republic of Macedonia to the EU.
"Our position is fully in line with that of the National Assembly in May this year. It gives enough guarantees to the RSM that Bulgaria will not set different conditions and make the process bilateral. It was very clear in the talks that the implementation of the 2022 compromise, which implies changes in the RS Macedonia's constitution with the inclusion of the Bulgarian community, is that condition necessary for the negotiation process to start," the prime minister explained.Редактор: Калина Петкова
Последвайте ни