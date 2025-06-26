Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who is visiting Brussels, met European Council President António Costa. They discussed in detail the enlargement of the Western Balkans with an emphasis on the accession of the Republic of Macedonia to the EU.

"Our position is fully in line with that of the National Assembly in May this year. It gives enough guarantees to the RSM that Bulgaria will not set different conditions and make the process bilateral. It was very clear in the talks that the implementation of the 2022 compromise, which implies changes in the RS Macedonia's constitution with the inclusion of the Bulgarian community, is that condition necessary for the negotiation process to start," the prime minister explained.

Редактор: Калина Петкова