Today marks the 36th anniversary of the turning point that marked the beginning of Bulgaria's transition to democracy. On November 10th 1989 Todor Zhivkov was removed from his position as General Secretary of the Bulgarian Communist Party. The change of power was "bloodless". Zhivkov was removed at the party's October 10 plenum.

After 45 years of socialist rule, Bulgaria began its transition to democracy and a market economy. The demand for his resignation was organized by Politburo member Petar Mladenov and candidate member Andrei Lukanov. The plenum proposed that the National Assembly remove Zhivkov from his post as chairman of the State Council of the People's Republic of Bulgaria.

