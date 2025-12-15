The president continues his consultations on forming a second regular cabinet with representatives of the parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly.

On Tuesday, December 16, Rumen Radev will welcome at “Dondukov” 2:

At 10:00 a.m. – representatives of the parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane";

At 11:30 a.m. – representatives of the parliamentary group of "DPS – New Beginning."

This came after the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigned under pressure from thousands of protesters who went to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the budget parameters of the first draft budget in euro. The demonstrations then turned into anti-government protests and spread to dozens of cities in Bulgaria and abroad.

Today, the first round of consultations was held with the first two political forces - GERB-SDS and PP-DB.

