The third political force in parliament “Vazrazhdane” held consultations with President Rumen Radev on the formation of a new cabinet. The party was represented at the meeting by its leader Kostadin Kostadinov, Tsontcho Ganev, Yordan Todorov, and Svetoslav Todorov.

“The country is in a crisis situation. There is no reason to waste any more of the bulgarian people's time. The sooner new early elections are held, the better. Elections in March are entirely feasible. This National Assembly is politically dead, illegitimate, and illegal. The Constitutional Court's decision brought in an entire party, which is unprecedented. Regarding the budget, there is a very serious problem. A Consultative Council for National Security (CCNS) needs to be convened because we are in an unprecedented situation - our national currency is about to be destroyed. The new data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has been released, which, although manipulated, shows that inflation is close to 6%. This means that we have not met the requirements. The budget for 2025 has been blown, we have an uncollectible revenue of nearly 50%. This means that we will have an excessive deficit. The country is being forced into the eurozone," Kostadinov commented.

An hour later the fourth political force in parliament – “DPS-New Beginning”, also held consultations with the President. At the meeting the party was represented by the deputy chairpersons of the parliamentary group Yordan Tsonev, Iskra Mihaylova, and Khalil Letifov, as well as by MPs Dzhem Yamenov and Aysel Mustafova.

Yordan Tsonev said that "DPS - New Beginning" had supported the government in order to resolve the political crisis of recent years. "Important events were coming up, including entry into the eurozone, so we needed stability. We only supported the policies and did not participate in the executive branch with posts. This was our decision to make it clear that our support was without conditions. We do not believe that this parliament should continue its work; it has ended its real political life. A regular budget should have been created, not an extended one. However, in the current situation, where everyone wants it, we will support it too. This parliament must ensure changes to the Electoral Code that will make the process even more transparent. We have proposals that we will present. We continue to insist on machine voting, but not with these machines, which are completely compromised. We want scanning and counting machines, voting without the compromised "Madurovki," said Tsonev.

