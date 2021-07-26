Bulgaria's National Council for Tripartite Cooperation discussed the changes to the state budget for 2021. The partners agreed on most of the points in the plan. One of the main changes proposed be the caretaker cabinet is a 12.5% increase in pensions as of 1 October.

The update of the budget includes also additional social payments, more money for the healthcare system and support for business. The deficit will shrink down from 3.9% to 3.6%. Additional 2 billion leva of revenues and 1,8 billion leva of costs are part of the state's budget update.