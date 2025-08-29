Photo: gettyimages
European Commission President is also coming to Bulgaria on Sunday
European Council President Antonio Costa will visit Bulgaria on the 4th of September. He will meet Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.
The visit is part of Costa’s “Tour des Capitales” across most European countries, during which he will meet national leaders to discuss the main political priorities and working methods of the European Council.
Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also touring the countries on the eastern border of the Union. Von der Leyen will arrive in Bulgaria on Sunday and meet Zhelyazkov. The two will visit VMZ-Sopot. The President of the European Commission will discuss security and defense and will emphasize the European Union's support for member states facing the challenges of shared borders with Russia and Belarus.Редактор: Калина Петкова
